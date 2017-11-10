Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong’o is not happy with Grazia.

The 34-year-old Academy Award-winning actress called out the UK magazine for Photoshopping the appearance of her hair on their November 2017 cover.

“Disappointed that @GraziaUK edited out & smoothed my hair to fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like. #dtmh,” she wrote on Twitter on Thursday (November 9).

Grazia issued a statement on Twitter in response: “Grazia is committed to representing diversity throughout its pages and apologises unreservedly to Lupita Nyong’o. Grazia magazine would like to make it clear that at no point did they make any editorial request to the photographer for Lupita Nyong’o‘s hair to be altered on this week’s cover, nor did we alter it ourselves. But we apologise unreservedly for not upholding the highest of editorial standards in ensuring that we were aware of all alternations that had been made.”

See Lupita‘s tweet and Grazia‘s response below.