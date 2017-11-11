Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 8:51 pm

Taylor Swift Responds to Keith Urban's 'Reputation' Review

Taylor Swift Responds to Keith Urban's 'Reputation' Review

Keith Urban has picked out his favorite songs on Taylor Swift‘s Reputation album.

The 50-year-old “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer and longtime friend of the 27-year-old songstress took to Twitter on Saturday (November 11) to share his review.

“Hey @TaylorSwift13… I LOVE the album,” he wrote. “End Game = A Game. and New Years Day… GORGEOUS!!!!!!! #reputation – KU.”

“THANK YOU SO MUCH!! AHHHH!!!” Taylor replied. “PS, I ADORED your CMA performance 👏👏👏.”

You can watch Keith‘s CMA performance here, and check out other celebs’ reactions to Reputation.

Don’t miss Taylor as she performs on SNL tonight.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Chris Polk/ACMA2013; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Keith Urban, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr