Taylor Swift Responds to Keith Urban's 'Reputation' Review

Keith Urban has picked out his favorite songs on Taylor Swift‘s Reputation album.

The 50-year-old “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer and longtime friend of the 27-year-old songstress took to Twitter on Saturday (November 11) to share his review.

“Hey @TaylorSwift13… I LOVE the album,” he wrote. “End Game = A Game. and New Years Day… GORGEOUS!!!!!!! #reputation – KU.”

“THANK YOU SO MUCH!! AHHHH!!!” Taylor replied. “PS, I ADORED your CMA performance 👏👏👏.”

