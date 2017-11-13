Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates &amp; Venues Revealed!

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour - Dates & Venues Revealed!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Lets Out a Laugh in New Swoon-Worthy Photos!

Usher &amp; His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Usher & His Wife Have a Message to His Herpes Accusers

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 3:35 pm

Dacre Montgomery's Fans Will Be Jealous of This Woman's Job

Dacre Montgomery's Fans Will Be Jealous of This Woman's Job

If you’re a fan of Dacre Montgomery, who plays Billy on Stranger Things, you’re going to be so jealous of the hair stylist who got to rub down his body on set!

Sarah Hindsgaul is in charge of the hair department on the Netflix series and she was given the lucky task of adding some shine to Dacre‘s hot body.

“Hot mullet💕yes his abs [are] real just a kiss of sun🌼🦄,” Sarah captioned a video on Instagram. The clip has over 3.5 million views in less than a day!

Make sure to watch Dacre‘s audition video, in which he is shirtless as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Dacre Montgomery, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr