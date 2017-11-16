Robert Pattinson & Jai Courtney Support Joel Edgerton at Fred Hollows Foundation Gala 2017!

Robert Pattinson is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the Joel Edgerton & Friends Host the Inaugural Fundraising Gala for The Fred Hollows Foundation presented by Casa Noble Tequila at The Highlight Room on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor was joined at the event by Jai Courtney and his girlfriend Mecki Dent, Sofia Boutella, Sam Worthington and his wife Lara Bingle, Camilla Belle, Ricky Martin and his fiance Jwan Yosef, Adrien Brody, and Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Chris Zylka.

The Fred Hollows Foundation is a non-profit aid organization based in Australia and founded in 1992 by eye surgeon Fred Hollows. The Foundation focuses on treating and preventing blindness and other vision problems.

FYI: Robert is wearing a Dior Homme suit. Camilla is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection red liquid lamé cocktail dress.