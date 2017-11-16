Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have tied to knot!

The 36-year-old tennis player and the 34-year-old Reddit co-founder got married in a Beauty and the Beast-themed ceremony at the Contemporary Arts Center on Thursday (November 16) in New Orleans, ET reports.

Tons of celebrity guests were in attendance, including Beyonce and her family, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston, Anna Wintour, Caroline Wozniacki and her fiance David Lee, Colton Haynes and his guest, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Cynthia Erivo, Selita Ebanks, Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Boris Kodjoe.

Ciara, her husband Russell Wilson, Serena‘s sister Venus Williams, and Serena and Alexis‘ daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr., whom they welcomed into the world on September 1, were also there, according to E! News.

Serena and Alexis first started dating in 2015 and announced their engagement back in December 2016.

ICYMI, check out photos from the couple’s rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse‘s new restaurant the night before.

15+ pictures inside of the wedding guests arriving to the ceremony…