Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 12:32 pm

Bill Hader & Wife Maggie Carey to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Bill Hader and Maggie Carey are splitting up.

The Saturday Night Live comedian and the filmmaker have been separated since July, and are now in the process of getting a divorce, according to People. Bill‘s rep also confirmed the split.

The two first married in 2006, and have three children together: Hannah, 8, Harper, 5, and Hayley, 3.

Bill recently attended the 50th Anniversary Special for The Carol Burnett Show in Los Angeles. He made headlines over the summer for his portrayal of Anthony Scaramucci on Saturday Night Live.
