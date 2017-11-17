Top Stories
Fri, 17 November 2017 at 2:14 am

Luis Fonsi ft. Demi Lovato: 'Echame La Culpa' Lyrics & Download - Stream It Now!

Luis Fonsi ft. Demi Lovato: 'Echame La Culpa' Lyrics & Download - Stream It Now!

Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato teamed up for the new Spanish-language song “Echame La Culpa” and you can read the lyrics to the new track right here!

The song’s title translates to “Blame Me” in English and Demi sings the bridge in English.

“Ok, I don’t really, really wanna fight anymore / I don’t really, really wanna fake it no more / Play me like The Beatles baby just let it be / So come on put the blame on me, yeah,” Demi sings on the song.

The music video has already been released and you can also download the song now on iTunes, or listen below via Spotify.

Luis is the same guy who brought us this year’s song of the summer, “Despacito.”

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the lyrics below!
