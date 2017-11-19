Diana Ross' Kids & Grandkids Join Her at American Music Awards 2017!

Diana Ross is surrounded by her kids and grandkids on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 73-year-old legendary entertainer will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award this evening and she’ll also perform for the crowd.

Joining Diana on the carpet were her daughters Tracee Ellis Ross, 45, Chudney, 42, and Rhonda, 46, as well as sons Ross, 30, and Evan, 29.

Evan was joined by his wife Ashlee Simpson, their two-year-old daughter Jagger, and her son Bronx.

Tracee is hosting the show tonight!

FYI: Ashlee is wearing a Christian Siriano dress. Tracee is wearing a Stella McCartney dress.