Mon, 20 November 2017 at 9:03 pm

Normani Kordei Returns to 'Dancing' Ballroom with Fifth Harmony for Finale Performance! (Video)

Fifth Harmony hits the stage with Pitbull for a performance during the first part of the Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

This marked a return to the ballroom for Normani Kordei, who placed in third last season on the show.

Normani was for the performance joined by her groupmates Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane.

5H performed “Por Favor” with the rapper and you can watch the performance below!
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
