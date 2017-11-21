Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 11:54 pm

Jennifer Lopez to Star in Guess Jeans Spring 2018 Campaign

Jennifer Lopez to Star in Guess Jeans Spring 2018 Campaign

Jennifer Lopez has just landed her latest fashion campaign!

It has just been announced that the 48-year-old entertainer will star as the face of the GUESS Jeans Spring 2018 line.



“Jennifer Lopez is a GUESS Girl’s dream! She is an accomplished artist, she is iconic, and sensual.” says GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano. “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience.”

Check back in with JustJared.com to see when the campaign photos are released!
Photos: Getty


WENN
