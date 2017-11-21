Jennifer Lopez to Star in Guess Jeans Spring 2018 Campaign

Jennifer Lopez has just landed her latest fashion campaign!

It has just been announced that the 48-year-old entertainer will star as the face of the GUESS Jeans Spring 2018 line.

“Jennifer Lopez is a GUESS Girl’s dream! She is an accomplished artist, she is iconic, and sensual.” says GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano. “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience.”

