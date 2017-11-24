Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2017 at 4:50 pm

Pregnant Kate Middleton Gives Us Elsa Vibes in Icy Blue Dress!

Pregnant Kate Middleton Gives Us Elsa Vibes in Icy Blue Dress!

Kate Middleton dazzles in a bejeweled dress while attending the 2017 Royal Variety Performance on Friday (November 24) at the Palladium Theatre in London, England.

The royal couple sat in a private box to watch entertainers like The Killers and Louis Tomlinson perform.

The event’s host, Miranda Hart, got William to join in on an audience participation portion of the night, which reportedly left Kate giggling in her seat, according to People.

Will and Kate are currently expecting their third child together!

Kate is totally giving us Queen Elsa vibes in this look. She looks like she just walked out of the movie Frozen!

FYI: Kate is wearing a Jenny Packham gown.

10+ pictures inside of Kate Middleton and Prince William arriving at the theatre…

Photos: Getty
