President Trump Slams CNN Again, CNN Tells Him to Do His Job

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump is not a fan of CNN and he can’t seem to stop tweeting his disdain for the cable news network. Tonight though, the network had a response for him.

“.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!” Trump tweeted.

CNN’s PR team replied by basically telling the president that he should do his job.

“It’s not CNN’s job to represent the U.S to the world. That’s yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎,” the network replied.