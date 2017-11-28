Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 1:13 am

Billy Bush Hospitalized Following Golfing Injury

Billy Bush was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a golfing injury.

The 46-year-old former Today show co-host was hit in the head by a golf ball during a game on Monday (November 27) in Los Angeles.

Despite the injury, Billy was okay and took to his Instagram to recount the funny story.

“FORE!! Thanks nurse Katrina, jovi, Jenn, Mercy @cedarssinai for the bed, the care, the ice,” Bush captioned the photos from his hospital bed.

He added, “I think I dodged a bullet…but sadly not a golf ball. Scan is clear, let the jokes begin #putmedownforpar.”

Check out the photos below…

A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on

