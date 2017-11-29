'A Prairie Home Companion' Creator Garrison Keillor Fired Due to Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Minnesota Public Radio is terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor following allegations of inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him, according to a statement released on Wednesday (November 29).

The 75-year-old author, storyteller and radio personality, who is best known as the creator of the A Prairie Home Companion show which he hosted from 1974 to 2016, confirmed the news in his own statement posted on his official website.

“I’ve been fired over a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard. Most stories are,” he said. “It’s some sort of poetic irony to be knocked off the air by a story, having told so many of them myself, but I’m 75 and don’t have any interest in arguing about this.”

In addition, MPR announced that they will no longer broadcast his remaining programs, The Writer’s Almanac and The Best of A Prairie Home Companion Hosted by Garrison Keillor.

“All of us in the MPR community are saddened by these circumstances. While we appreciate the contributions Garrison has made to MPR, and all of public radio, we believe this decision is the right thing to do and is necessary to continue to earn the trust of our audiences, employees and supporters of our public service,” said MPR president Jon McTaggart.

