Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Megyn Kelly, Al Roker & More NBC Hosts React to Matt Lauer's Firing

Most-Liked Celebrity Instagram Photos of 2017 - See Top 10 List!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Wed, 29 November 2017 at 7:46 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Vanessa Hudgens Are Running Buddies on 'Second Act' Set!

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens went jogging together while filming their upcoming comedy Second Act!

The 48-year-old Shades of Blue actress and the 28-year-old Spring Breakers star were spotted shooting new scenes on Tuesday (November 28).

The both donned bold blue workout gear.

Jennifer was also seen in a colorful dress and a longer olive green dress, while Vanessa stayed warm in a long tweed coat and leather pants, as well as a furry black coat.

Second Act, set to hit theaters in 2018, tells the story of a big box store worker who reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do.

Jennifer will take the stage at the DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night on February 3 at Nomadic Live! at The Armory in downtown Minneapolis. The show will air live on AT&T AUDIENCE Network, DirecTV Now, DirecTV, and U-verse.

20+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens on set…

