Jennifer Lopez & Vanessa Hudgens Are Running Buddies on 'Second Act' Set!
Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens went jogging together while filming their upcoming comedy Second Act!
The 48-year-old Shades of Blue actress and the 28-year-old Spring Breakers star were spotted shooting new scenes on Tuesday (November 28).
The both donned bold blue workout gear.
Jennifer was also seen in a colorful dress and a longer olive green dress, while Vanessa stayed warm in a long tweed coat and leather pants, as well as a furry black coat.
Second Act, set to hit theaters in 2018, tells the story of a big box store worker who reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do.
Jennifer will take the stage at the DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night on February 3 at Nomadic Live! at The Armory in downtown Minneapolis. The show will air live on AT&T AUDIENCE Network, DirecTV Now, DirecTV, and U-verse.
