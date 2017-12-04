Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively has been injured on the set of her upcoming film The Rhythm Section.

Production has been halted and will resume “as soon as possible.” Blake apparently injured her hand while filming an action sequence.

“Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said to THR.

See photos from Blake on the set of The Rhythm Section just yesterday (December 3) in Dublin, Ireland below…