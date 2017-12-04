Superhero Biggest Fans Will Love These Last Minute Holiday Gifts

From Wonder Woman, Thor: Ragnarok, and Justice League, the rise of comic book entertainment has hit an all time high. This holiday season, we’ve pulled together the ultimate Superhero Gift Guide 2017 for your ultimate comic book fan.

Can you believe that this year brought in 8 major superhero films? And with those films there’s a whole slew of merch to choose from. This guide is here to help you sift through all that gear to pick that one perfect gift for that super fan.

So put on your capes and let’s check out all the best gifts to give your Superhero obsessed fan this holiday season!