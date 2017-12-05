Top Stories
Tue, 05 December 2017 at 8:51 pm

Daniel Craig's 'Dragon Tattoo' Role Goes to Sverrir Gudnason for the Sequel!

Daniel Craig's 'Dragon Tattoo' Role Goes to Sverrir Gudnason for the Sequel!

The role of Mikael Blomquist will be played by Sverrir Gudnason in the upcoming movie The Girl in the Spider’s Web, according to Variety.

Daniel Craig played the role in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo opposite Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander.

Claire Foy is set to play Lisbeth in Spider’s Web, which is based on the fourth novel in the “Millennium” franchise and set to hit theaters on October 19, 2018.

Sverrir is a Norwegian actor best known for his work in the movie Borg vs. McEnroe.

Sony decided to move forward with a film based on this book in the series rather than make films from “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest.”

Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez will be directing the movie.
