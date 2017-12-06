David Cassidy Purposely Left His Daughter Katie Out of His Will

David Cassidy left his daughter Katie out of his will.

The Partridge Family actor, who died at the age of 67 in November, specifically stated in his will that “while he has two children — Beau and Katie — any references to his ‘child or children’ are only to Beau and NOT to Katie,” reports The Blast.

David had approximately $150,000 in assets, which goes solely to Beau, while his three half-siblings receive anything deemed “music memorabilia.”

The documents state that Cassidy had approximately $150,000 in various assets, which all goes to Beau. His three half-siblings will get anything that is deemed to be “music memorabilia.”

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life,” David, who had been battling dementia, said of his relationship with Katie earlier in the year.

Katie was raised by her mother, former model Sherry Williams.