Top Stories
Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sam Smith Asked If He's Team Taylor Swift or Team Kim Kardashian

Sofia Richie &amp; Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Couple Up for Beach Day Together

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 5:58 pm

David Cassidy Purposely Left His Daughter Katie Out of His Will

David Cassidy Purposely Left His Daughter Katie Out of His Will

David Cassidy left his daughter Katie out of his will.

The Partridge Family actor, who died at the age of 67 in November, specifically stated in his will that “while he has two children — Beau and Katie — any references to his ‘child or children’ are only to Beau and NOT to Katie,” reports The Blast.

David had approximately $150,000 in assets, which goes solely to Beau, while his three half-siblings receive anything deemed “music memorabilia.”

The documents state that Cassidy had approximately $150,000 in various assets, which all goes to Beau. His three half-siblings will get anything that is deemed to be “music memorabilia.”

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life,” David, who had been battling dementia, said of his relationship with Katie earlier in the year.

Katie was raised by her mother, former model Sherry Williams.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: David Cassidy, Katie Cassidy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr