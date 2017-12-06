Freida Pinto Teams Up with (RED) In Support of Fight Against AIDS!

Freida Pinto is all smiles while posing for photographs at the (ANDAZ)RED Cabanas Unveiling held at Andaz West Hollywood on Tuesday (December 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress was in attendance to help launch Andaz and (RED)’s new collaboration – thirty percent of each room package will be donated to the (RED) Global Fund.

“So excited to team up with @Red and @andaz to support (RED)’s fight against AIDS,” Freida captioned with her Instagram post after the event. “Starting today, this cabana at @andazweho is available to rent, with 30% of the proceeds being donated to (RED). #AndazRED. 100% of that donation helps bringing medical relief and a lasting impact on the mission to eliminate AIDS.”

The Andaz (RED) Cabanas are bookable today at the following four resort locations: Andaz Mayakoba Resort, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa and Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

FYI: Freida is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and John Hardy jewelry.