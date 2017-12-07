Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 8:04 pm

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

How cute are Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song as a couple?!

The 29-year-old actress was seen resting her head on Macaulay‘s shoulder while sight-seeing in Paris, France late last month during their Thanksgiving week vacation.

Macaulay, 37, and Brenda were joined by his goddaughter Paris Jackson and his longtime friend Seth Green, plus his wife Clare Grant.

More and more photos keep emerging from the couple’s time in Paris and they look more in love with each new set that we get!

50+ pictures inside of Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song in Paris…

Just Jared on Facebook
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 01
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 02
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 03
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 04
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 05
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 06
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 07
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 08
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 09
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 10
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 11
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 12
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 13
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 14
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 15
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 16
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 17
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 18
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 19
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 20
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 21
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 22
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 23
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 24
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 25
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 26
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 27
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 28
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 29
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 30
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 31
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 32
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 33
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 34
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 35
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 36
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 37
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 38
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 39
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 40
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 41
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 42
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 43
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 44
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 45
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 46
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 47
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 48
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 49
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 50
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 51
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 52
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 53
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 54
macaulay culkin brenda song cuddle up kiss in new paris photos 55

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Brenda Song, Clare Grant, Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson, Seth Green

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Abby Wambach slams "idiots" who stole her car - TMZ
  • Ally Brooke is heading to Famous in Love season 2! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mama June stripes down to enter a beauty pageant - TooFab
  • Find out who will be playing Santa Claus in an upcoming Netflix film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alli Simpson has a new music video out - Just Jared Jr