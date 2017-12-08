Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 4:29 pm

Cardi B, G-Eazy, Diplo & More Party at Tidal X: Moschino Event at Art Basel!

Cardi B, G-Eazy, Diplo & More Party at Tidal X: Moschino Event at Art Basel!

Cardi B definitely brought the party to Art Basel!

The “Bodak Yellow” Grammy Award-nominated rapper performed at the Tidal X: Moschino party at Eden Roc Miami Beach on Thursday night (December 7) in Miami, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

G-Eazy, Diplo, Joan Smalls, Paris Hilton, Justine Skye and Slick Woods were also in attendance at Jeremy Scott‘s annual party in Miami.

The stars all celebrated the new Moschino Gold Fresh fragrance, including a private sit-down dinner where partygoers sipped on specialty Moschino-inspired cocktails by Tanqueray No. TEN.

Diplo DJed an opening set before Cardi B‘s performance, which included a surprise cameo by G-Eazy to perform their collaboration, “No Limit.”

Missed Cardi B‘s performance? Don’t worry! You can still relive the whole experience by heading over to Tidal.com.

20+ pictures from the event inside…
Photos: Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
Posted to: Cardi B, Diplo, G-Eazy, Jeremy Scott, Joan Smalls, Justine Skye, Paris Hilton, Slick Woods

