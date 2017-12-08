Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, & Zendaya Premiere 'The Greatest Showman' in NYC

Hugh Jackman andZac Efron buddy up for the premiere of The Greatest Showman on Friday night (December 8) aboard the Queen Mary 2 ship in Brooklyn, New York City.

The co-stars looked handsome in their suits as they were also joined on the red carpet by fellow co-star Zendaya who looked absolutely stunning in a black and pink ball gown.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

Other Greatest Showman cast members including Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, Cameron Seely, and Austyn Johnson joined the film’s composers Justin Hurwitz and Justin Paul at the premiere.

Hugh‘s wife Deborra-lee Furness and Darren Criss also attended the premiere.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Viktor & Rolf dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.



The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 20.

25+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…