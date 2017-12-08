Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 11:10 pm

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, & Zendaya Premiere 'The Greatest Showman' in NYC

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, & Zendaya Premiere 'The Greatest Showman' in NYC

Hugh Jackman andZac Efron buddy up for the premiere of The Greatest Showman on Friday night (December 8) aboard the Queen Mary 2 ship in Brooklyn, New York City.

The co-stars looked handsome in their suits as they were also joined on the red carpet by fellow co-star Zendaya who looked absolutely stunning in a black and pink ball gown.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

Other Greatest Showman cast members including Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, Cameron Seely, and Austyn Johnson joined the film’s composers Justin Hurwitz and Justin Paul at the premiere.

Hugh‘s wife Deborra-lee Furness and Darren Criss also attended the premiere.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Viktor & Rolf dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 20.

25+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 01
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 02
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 03
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 04
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 05
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 06
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 07
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 08
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 09
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 10
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 11
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 12
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 13
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 14
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 15
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 16
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 17
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 18
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 19
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 20
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 21
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 22
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 23
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 24
hugh jackman zac efron zendaya premiere the greatest showman in nyc 25

Photos: Dave Allocca for Starpix
Posted to: Austyn Johnson, Cameron Seely, Darren Criss, Deborra Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, Justin Hurwitz, Justin Paul, Keala Settle, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr