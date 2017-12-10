James Franco Spews Blood While Wrapping Gifts on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

James Franco brought the laughs to Saturday Night Live!

During one skit, the 39-year-old actor and Kate McKinnon played holiday gift wrappers at Bloomingdale’s.

While wrapping a Barbie doll, James gets a paper cut and starts spewing blood from his finger.

Instead of getting a bandaid, James continues to spew blood all over the guests and the gifts.

At one point, James – who tried to suck on his finger to stop the bleeding – spits a mouthful of blood into Leslie Jones‘ face!

Watch the hilarious sketch below!