James Franco Spews Blood While Wrapping Gifts on 'SNL' - Watch Now!
James Franco brought the laughs to Saturday Night Live!
During one skit, the 39-year-old actor and Kate McKinnon played holiday gift wrappers at Bloomingdale’s.
While wrapping a Barbie doll, James gets a paper cut and starts spewing blood from his finger.
Instead of getting a bandaid, James continues to spew blood all over the guests and the gifts.
At one point, James – who tried to suck on his finger to stop the bleeding – spits a mouthful of blood into Leslie Jones‘ face!
Watch the hilarious sketch below!
Gift Wrap – SNL