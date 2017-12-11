Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 12:47 pm

Will Smith Brings 'Bright' to Brazil for 2017 Comic Con Experience!

Will Smith Brings 'Bright' to Brazil for 2017 Comic Con Experience!

Will Smith is all smiles as he lifts his arms in the air to greet fans at the 2017 Comic Con Experience on Sunday (December 10) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 49-year-old actor was joined by co-star Joel Edgerton and director David Ayer as they attended a press conference for their latest film Bright.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Smith

The film follows the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith (Officer Ward) and Edgerton (Officer Jakoby) who form a most unlikely duo working to keep the mean streets of Los Angeles safe from a sinister underworld filled with gang violence and dark forces at work.

Bright will debut on Netflix on December 22. The movie will also play in select theaters as well – Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
will smith brings bright to brazil for 2017 comic con experience 01
will smith brings bright to brazil for 2017 comic con experience 02
will smith brings bright to brazil for 2017 comic con experience 03

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joel Edgerton, Will Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr