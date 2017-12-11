Will Smith Brings 'Bright' to Brazil for 2017 Comic Con Experience!

Will Smith is all smiles as he lifts his arms in the air to greet fans at the 2017 Comic Con Experience on Sunday (December 10) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 49-year-old actor was joined by co-star Joel Edgerton and director David Ayer as they attended a press conference for their latest film Bright.

The film follows the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith (Officer Ward) and Edgerton (Officer Jakoby) who form a most unlikely duo working to keep the mean streets of Los Angeles safe from a sinister underworld filled with gang violence and dark forces at work.

Bright will debut on Netflix on December 22. The movie will also play in select theaters as well – Watch the trailer here!