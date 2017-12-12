Sophie Turner's Next Movie to Open the Inaugural Mammoth Film Festival!

A new film festival will debut next year and Sophie Turner‘s upcoming movie Josie will be the opening night film!

The inaugural Mammoth Film Festival will kick off on February 8, 2018 and it is being billed as a mini Sundance. It will take place in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Some of the other movies that have been accepted into the festival include Evan Peters‘ The Accomplice, Ryan Phillippe and Noah Schnapp‘s The Circle, Paul Rudd‘s Ideal Home, Josh Hutcherson‘s short film directorial debut Ape, and Dane Cook‘s Cops Gotham directed by Tyler Shields.

Passes are on sale now for the Mammoth Film Festival!