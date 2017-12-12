Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 6:48 pm

Sophie Turner's Next Movie to Open the Inaugural Mammoth Film Festival!

Sophie Turner's Next Movie to Open the Inaugural Mammoth Film Festival!

A new film festival will debut next year and Sophie Turner‘s upcoming movie Josie will be the opening night film!

The inaugural Mammoth Film Festival will kick off on February 8, 2018 and it is being billed as a mini Sundance. It will take place in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Some of the other movies that have been accepted into the festival include Evan PetersThe Accomplice, Ryan Phillippe and Noah Schnapp‘s The Circle, Paul Rudd‘s Ideal Home, Josh Hutcherson‘s short film directorial debut Ape, and Dane Cook‘s Cops Gotham directed by Tyler Shields.

Passes are on sale now for the Mammoth Film Festival!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Movies, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr