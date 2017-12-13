Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 8:17 pm

Andrew Garfield Opens Up About His Relationship With Drugs

Andrew Garfield Opens Up About His Relationship With Drugs

Andrew Garfield is on the cover of ES Magazine‘s Theatre Awards issue, out on newsstands on Thursday (December 14).

Here’s what the 34-year-old actor had to say:

On his relationship with drugs: “Drugs…the word has such a stigma. I can only really take substances if it’s a ritual. I mean, weed, I can smoke because it’s just nice. But with hallucinogens, I have to do it in a very conscious way in a place where I feel free and safe and can have a freak out if I want to. I want to be able to express my insights.”

On finding most social situations overwhelming: “I find it pretty overwhelming being in any social situation that involves more than five people, to be honest. But outside of my closest friends and family, the theatre world is the place where I feel I most belong. It’s the most welcoming community that I’ve ever experienced.”

On kissing British actor and Les Blancs star Danny Sapani’s feet:Danny Sapani was the anchor of this piece, this powerhouse of a black British actor, dignity personified. It’s all about white colonialism and how Africa has been deeply wounded by us. Afterwards, I said to Danny: ‘I know this is really weird and pretentious, but humour me. I have this impulse to kneel in front of you and kiss your feet and say I’m sorry. Can I just do that, as a ritual?’ He was like: ‘Yeah, do it.’ It wasn’t bulls***. It was a sincere impulse. That’s theatre. If the work is deep enough and the writer has transformed themselves through the writing, then they’ve got medicine for you to make your own transformation.”

For more from Andrew, visit Standard.co.uk.
Credit: Alex Bramall; Photos: ES Magazine
Posted to: Andrew Garfield

