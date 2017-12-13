Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, & The Bellas Reunite for 'Pitch Perfect 3' Hollywood Premiere!

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Hailee Steinfeld walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Pitch Perfect 3 on Tuesday (December 12) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

More cast members in attendance included Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Kelley Jakle, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner, Matt Lanter, and Andy Allo.

Anna was joined by her husband and former co-star Skylar Astin while Matt posed with his pregnant wife Angela on the red carpet.

Pitch Perfect 3 will be hitting theaters on December 22.

FYI: Anna is wearing a vintage Gucci dress and Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Rebel is wearing an Adriana Papell dress, Rupert Sanderson shoes, and a Judith Leiber clutch. Hailee is wearing a Tom Ford dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Elizabeth is wearing a Jeffrey Dodd dress. Ruby is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Brittany is wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown. Anna is wearing an Antonio Berardi dress and Ara Vartanian jewelry. Alexis is wearing a Mugler dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Andy is wearing a Vitor Zerbinato tuxedo dress and Norman Silverman Diamonds jewelry. Shelley is wearing Norman Silverman Diamonds jewelry.