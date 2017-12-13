Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Find Out Why!

Chrissy Teigen just jokingly called Shawn Mendes “shady af” on Twitter and it’s a pretty funny story.

If you don’t know, GQ put up a poll asking who is more stylish: Shawn or Chrissy‘s husband, John Legend.

Chrissy tweeted about the poll, saying, “For some reason, john really cares about this sh*t and being on any GQ list that exists. He thinks Shawn Mendes will win because of teenagers. Please be a part of his Christmas present this year”

Well, Shawn actually retweeted Chrissy‘s tweet. Chrissy took to Twitter after seeing he retweeted her and wrote, “U SHADY AF SHAWN I RESPECT IT”