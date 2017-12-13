Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Find Out Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Find Out Why!

Chrissy Teigen just jokingly called Shawn Mendes “shady af” on Twitter and it’s a pretty funny story.

If you don’t know, GQ put up a poll asking who is more stylish: Shawn or Chrissy‘s husband, John Legend.

Chrissy tweeted about the poll, saying, “For some reason, john really cares about this sh*t and being on any GQ list that exists. He thinks Shawn Mendes will win because of teenagers. Please be a part of his Christmas present this year”

Well, Shawn actually retweeted Chrissy‘s tweet. Chrissy took to Twitter after seeing he retweeted her and wrote, “U SHADY AF SHAWN I RESPECT IT”
