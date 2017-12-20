Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 1:32 pm

Cardi B Announces New Single 'Bartier Cardi' Set To Drop Friday!

Cardi B Announces New Single 'Bartier Cardi' Set To Drop Friday!

Cardi B is serving up a Christmas treat with the announcement of new music!

The 25-year-old hit-making rapper has just revealed that her new single titled “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage is set to drop on Friday (December 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

The track, which serves as the official follow-up to her #1 breakout hit “Bodak Yellow,” sees Cardi rapping about partying and riding in a Ferrari: “Your bitch wanna party with Bardi,” she raps in the teaser. “Bartier Cardi in a ‘Rari.”

Yesterday, Cardi made history as the first female rapper to ever land her first three Hot 100 entries in the top 10 with “Bodak Yellow,” her single with MigosMotorsport” and “No Limit” with G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Cardi B, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr