Cardi B Announces New Single 'Bartier Cardi' Set To Drop Friday!

Cardi B is serving up a Christmas treat with the announcement of new music!

The 25-year-old hit-making rapper has just revealed that her new single titled “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage is set to drop on Friday (December 22).

The track, which serves as the official follow-up to her #1 breakout hit “Bodak Yellow,” sees Cardi rapping about partying and riding in a Ferrari: “Your bitch wanna party with Bardi,” she raps in the teaser. “Bartier Cardi in a ‘Rari.”

Yesterday, Cardi made history as the first female rapper to ever land her first three Hot 100 entries in the top 10 with “Bodak Yellow,” her single with Migos “Motorsport” and “No Limit” with G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky.