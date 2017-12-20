Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 4:21 pm

Mario Batali Steps Out After Being Fired for Sexual Assault Allegations

Mario Batali Steps Out After Being Fired for Sexual Assault Allegations
  • Mario Batali was spotted out in New York City after being fired from The Chew due to sexual harassment and assault allegations. – TMZ
  • Becky G is gushing about her boyfriend! – Just Jared Jr
  • Nelly is being sued for sexual assault and defamation. – DListed
  • Chrissy Metz crushed Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Drop The Mic! – TooFab
  • The Trump Administration wants to ban more words? – Towleroad
  • Charlie Puth had no idea Shawn Mendes writes his own songs. – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: mario batali, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr