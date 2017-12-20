Wed, 20 December 2017 at 4:21 pm
Mario Batali Steps Out After Being Fired for Sexual Assault Allegations
- Mario Batali was spotted out in New York City after being fired from The Chew due to sexual harassment and assault allegations. – TMZ
- Becky G is gushing about her boyfriend! – Just Jared Jr
- Nelly is being sued for sexual assault and defamation. – DListed
- Chrissy Metz crushed Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Drop The Mic! – TooFab
- The Trump Administration wants to ban more words? – Towleroad
- Charlie Puth had no idea Shawn Mendes writes his own songs. – J-14
Photos: Getty Images
