Mindy Kaling Honors Late Mother with Daughter's Middle Name

Mindy Kaling is paying tribute to her late mother Swati Koysircar by giving her daughter her name.

The released birth certificate reveals that the 38-year-old actress’ daughter Katherine‘s middle name is Swati.

Mindy gave birth to Katherine on December 15, and has stayed mum on identifying her baby’s father.

Back in August when she confirmed her pregnancy, Mindy said that she hopes that she can live up to her mom.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Mindy said. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”