Catt Sadler & Jason Kennedy's Salaries at E! Revealed Following Her Departure (Report)

Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy‘s E! News salaries have been released after she left her job this week due to a “massive disparity in pay” compared to her male co-anchor.

Catt, 43, has been working at the network for nearly a decade and has taken on more responsibility over the past few years.

“Catt’s salary was at about $600,000 per year,” a source told Us Weekly. “Jason is around $1 million a year, maybe $1.2 million at most. He was making more, but this has nothing to do with a male vs. female thing. It has nothing to do with gender, but rather seniority and Jason’s ranking at the company.”

Jason‘s wife Lauren Scruggs has spoken out to defend her husband on Instagram, while Catt has shared that she doesn’t blame Jason for the pay disparity, calling him one of her best friends.

