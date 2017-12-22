Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 6:05 pm

Catt Sadler & Jason Kennedy's Salaries at E! Revealed Following Her Departure (Report)

Catt Sadler & Jason Kennedy's Salaries at E! Revealed Following Her Departure (Report)

Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy‘s E! News salaries have been released after she left her job this week due to a “massive disparity in pay” compared to her male co-anchor.

Catt, 43, has been working at the network for nearly a decade and has taken on more responsibility over the past few years.

Catt’s salary was at about $600,000 per year,” a source told Us Weekly. “Jason is around $1 million a year, maybe $1.2 million at most. He was making more, but this has nothing to do with a male vs. female thing. It has nothing to do with gender, but rather seniority and Jason’s ranking at the company.”

Jason‘s wife Lauren Scruggs has spoken out to defend her husband on Instagram, while Catt has shared that she doesn’t blame Jason for the pay disparity, calling him one of her best friends.

See how other celebs, like Jennifer Lawrence, are supporting Catt‘s decision.

Click inside to see Lauren’s Instagram post…

FULL POST ON BLOG! I have always said that there are negatives and positives to social media, and these last 48 hours have proven that to be true. I believe in female empowerment and gender equality, but it’s heartbreaking that a network is being deemed sexist when that is simply not true. At one time my husband had a female co-anchor on E! News who made 3 times his salary. Women are paid accordingly on this network, and the difference in his salary versus hers did not affect Jason. He knows there are always more components to consider when determining one’s salary. _ In a New York Times article yesterday, an E! spokeswoman confirmed quote “Ms. Sadler’s and Mr. Kennedy’s roles were not comparable.” Since Jason was named the permanent anchor of E! News over two years ago, he has had various co-hosts that rotate throughout the week. A permanent co-host has never been named since the last one left 6 months ago. _ As you know, there are two sides to every story. I am posting this to tell the other side, which everyone deserves to know before jumping to conclusions about a place he has called home for the last twelve years. If he ever heard that gender inequality was occurring at his workplace, he would take action. Instead, it’s the contrary, and the numerous phone calls we have had these past two days from both current and former female employees at E! only support what he has seen in his time there. These women have assured us that they never felt gender inequality was at play at any time. _ Jason is the most tender-hearted & respectful person and it’s so sad to see him unfairly publicly shamed. His name has been dragged through the mud regarding nothing he did, except be a great friend & colleague. It absolutely breaks my heart to watch, & it is devastating & frustrating to see how this all played out. I will always stand on truth, & I cannot stand by and be silent when the foundation of a story that affects my family is not based on that. I am so proud of & inspired by my husband for constantly being prayerful, surrounding himself w/ wisdom, & being the definition of a class act even in unfortunate circumstances. Love u, Jase, I am honored to be by your side.

A post shared by Lauren Scruggs Kennedy (@laurenscruggs) on

Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty
  • plez

    Both were overpaid.

  • Rhonda Schuck

    OMG, she quit a 600,000 job reading gossip. not to bright, imho

  • SquidBillie

    But the disparity is ok with Jason’s “blogger” wife, as long as it’s HIM getting the bigger paycheck. I’m sure it would be different if it were Cat.

  • persononhere

    ok, so we should feel sorry for her making 600K, yeah, i’m crying for ya’ sister

  • whodunit?

    Way overpaid. They shouldn’t even be making $80 000 a year.

  • parisjok

    she was not even ALL THAT! her employer was paying her a great salary ok. 99.9% of workers think they are under paid but do they quit their jobs? wonder if she would have thought the same if the partner was a female?

    Kennedy did not leave his job when he knew his female air partner made much much more than him and now a few years later he is the one making more than a million dollars which I’m sure is not even more than what his skinny minny big headed partner was making at the time she left.

    not saying she did a dumb thing but maybe just maybe she did. usually in these type of situations you don’t even see the person anymore like they just disappeared. yeah, pride will take u there.

  • PinkIsTheBlondeofColors

    I would’ve just kept the $600K/year mindless job and not complained. What a dumbass.

  • kiley

    If it’s based on gender, I have an issue with it. However, I think Jason does have seniority there and in my opinion he’s an overall better TV broadcaster.