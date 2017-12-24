Sun, 24 December 2017 at 3:40 pm
Find Out Who's on the Invite List for Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve Bash!
- Kris Jenner‘s huge Christmas Eve bash invite list includes Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her ex Scott Disick! – TMZ
- Patrick Schwarzenneger knows exactly what he wants for Christmas! – Just Jared Jr
- There’s more info about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber‘s couple counseling. – DListed
- Luann de Lessep‘s arrest has resulted in a bunch of memes. – TooFab
- Jake Bain, the high school football star who came out as gay, is making a huge professional move! – Towleroad
- You might not know everything there is to know about Lele Pons! – J-14
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Kris Jenner, Newsies
