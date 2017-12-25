Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Menu for Her Christmas Dinner!

Chrissy Teigen is known for being a great chef (she even wrote a cookbook!), so a lot of fans definitely want to know what she made for Christmas dinner!

Luckily for us, the 32-year-old model, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared the menu on Twitter.

“Merry Christmas!! Tonight’s menu, @TylerFlorence’s beef wellington, my creamy onions, roasted carrots, balsamic bacon brussels, garlic smashed potatoes, honey butter rolls and @Nigella_Lawson’s INSANE cider and 5-spice bundt cake with salty caramel sauce!” Chrissy wrote.

Chrissy‘s husband John Legend took to Instagram to share a cute photo of them with their adorable daughter Luna on Christmas Eve. Check it out below!