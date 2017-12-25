Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 8:52 pm

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Menu for Her Christmas Dinner!

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Menu for Her Christmas Dinner!

Chrissy Teigen is known for being a great chef (she even wrote a cookbook!), so a lot of fans definitely want to know what she made for Christmas dinner!

Luckily for us, the 32-year-old model, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared the menu on Twitter.

“Merry Christmas!! Tonight’s menu, @TylerFlorence’s beef wellington, my creamy onions, roasted carrots, balsamic bacon brussels, garlic smashed potatoes, honey butter rolls and @Nigella_Lawson’s INSANE cider and 5-spice bundt cake with salty caramel sauce!” Chrissy wrote.

Chrissy‘s husband John Legend took to Instagram to share a cute photo of them with their adorable daughter Luna on Christmas Eve. Check it out below!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Celebrity Babies, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr