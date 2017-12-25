Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Mon, 25 December 2017 at 3:55 pm

Golfer Jordan Spieth Is Engaged to His High School Sweetheart (Report)

Golfer Jordan Spieth Is Engaged to His High School Sweetheart (Report)

It looks like professional golfer Jordan Spieth and his longtime love Annie Verret are engaged!

A photo of the high school sweethearts looking joyful while Annie wears an engagement ring on that finger has been spreading around social media.

Spieth and his reps have not yet confirmed the happy news.

Jordan and Annie have been dating since they were teenagers. She is current the director of development for a company called The Birthday Party Project, which is based in Dallas.

Congrats to the couple, if the news is true!
Photos: Getty
