Mon, 25 December 2017 at 12:43 pm

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Christmas Eve Kisses!

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Share Christmas Eve Kisses!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still one of our favorite couples in Hollywood after more than 15 years of marriage!

The 40-year-old actress shared a cute video of her and Freddie, 41, sharing some Christmas Eve smooches.

“Sending love and kisses this #christmaseve 💋💋🎄🎄,” SMG captioned the video on Instagram.

Sarah also shared videos of her getting the house ready for Christmas morning later that night. She wrote, “The kids are tucked into bed…and now the real work begins!! (Xmas is a lot of work when you are an adult, but all worth it when you see your children’s faces).”

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr christmas eve kisses 01
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr christmas eve kisses 02
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr christmas eve kisses 03

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar

  • Lala

    Awww!!! Love them so much!!!

  • Loather

    …of her getting the house ready for Christmas…. Alone??? Where were her “adored, gloryfied’ lord and husband whose name was stolen by her rebuked greatful? What did he do meanwhile?

  • jh7058622

    They are ridiculously adorable love goals for sure.