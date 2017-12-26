Drew Barrymore & Ex Will Kopelman Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids

Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Will Kopelman are still on good terms and they reunited to spend Christmas with their kids this year!

The family spent the holiday in a winter town where they went ice skating and skiing.

Drew shared a video from the ice skating rink, where Will held their daughter Frankie in his arms while skating around. “I need a cinematographer credit #franksanddad,” she captioned the clip.

She also shared a video of Olive going down the ski slope. She said, “Thank you @Sashaheinz for being the best teacher in the world! My girl is taking the mountain thanks to you! Best mom. Best woman. Best girlfriend!”