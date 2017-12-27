Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love - Cast List Revealed

Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love is set to air tonight on NBC and we have the full cast list here for you to check out before the movie begins!

The film actually debuted last year on NBC, and will be re-airing later this evening. Can you fit in one more holiday movie post-Christmas!?

The movie will kick off at 9pm ET on NBC so be sure to tune in – you may recognize some famous faces like country singer Jennifer Nettles, who plays Avie Lee Parton and Disney actress Kelli Berglund!

Click inside for the full cast list for Dolly Parton’s Christmas film…

Dylan Michael Rowen as Denver Parton

Kelli Berglund as Willadeene Parton

Parker Sack as David Parton

Jennifer Nettles as Avie Lee Parton

Ricky Schroder as Robert Lee Parton

Farrah Mackenzie as Stella Parton

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Dolly Parton

Blane Crockarell as Bobby Parton

Hannah Goergen as Cassie Parton

Gerald McRaney as Grandpa Jake Owens