Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 4:15 pm

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love - Cast List Revealed

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love - Cast List Revealed

Dolly Parton’s ‘Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love is set to air tonight on NBC and we have the full cast list here for you to check out before the movie begins!

The film actually debuted last year on NBC, and will be re-airing later this evening. Can you fit in one more holiday movie post-Christmas!?

The movie will kick off at 9pm ET on NBC so be sure to tune in – you may recognize some famous faces like country singer Jennifer Nettles, who plays Avie Lee Parton and Disney actress Kelli Berglund!

Click inside for the full cast list for Dolly Parton’s Christmas film…

Dylan Michael Rowen as Denver Parton
Kelli Berglund as Willadeene Parton
Parker Sack as David Parton
Jennifer Nettles as Avie Lee Parton
Ricky Schroder as Robert Lee Parton
Farrah Mackenzie as Stella Parton
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Dolly Parton
Blane Crockarell as Bobby Parton
Hannah Goergen as Cassie Parton
Gerald McRaney as Grandpa Jake Owens
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Blane Crockarell, Christmas, Dolly Parton, Dylan Michael Rowen, Farrah Mackenzie, Gerald McRaney, Hannah Goergen, Jennifer Nettles, Kelli Berglund, Parker Sack, Ricky Schroder

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B threatens legal action after fiance Offset's videos were hacked and leaked online - TMZ
  • Victorious star Daniella Monet is engaged - Just Jared Jr
  • A Jersey Shore star is becoming a dad - TooFab
  • Retta's new show Good Girls is already a hit - and it's not even out yet - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Garrett Clayton reunited with one of his Hairspray Live co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    I missed this the first time. Recording all set up and ready to go.

  • gwen

    Who are you kidding? We all know that you are going to spend your day manically impersonating me from the Cindy S account that you changed to my name!