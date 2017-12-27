Top Stories
Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 5:31 pm

Girl Group Miss A Disbands After 7 Years

Girl Group Miss A Disbands After 7 Years

Miss A have officially disbanded.

The four-member South Korean girl group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the news on Wednesday (December 27) in a statement.

The group’s individual members have since gone on to do different things with their contracts: Fei renewed with JYP in May of 2016, while Suzy just renewed back in August of 2017. Jia and Min both decided to leave the company after the expiration of their contracts.

The troupe first debuted back in 2010 with their hit song “Bad Girl Good Girl,” which shot straight to No. 1 in South Korea. They went on to notch several more Top 5 hits, including “Goodbye Baby,” “I Don’t Need A Man,” “Touch,” “Hush” and “Only You.”

“I will always cherish and love the beautiful memories with #MissA and everyone of you who supported and loved us. Will you now walk on a new path with me and join me on a brand new adventure together? love my #sayA” wrote Fei on Instagram.

“Words can hardly describe how I feel when the dissolution news came out. Fei-Jia-Min-Suzy formed missA. Likewise, missA made me who I am today,” wrote Jia.
