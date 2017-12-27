Mark Hamill Regrets Voicing Criticism About Luke Skywalker in 'The Last Jedi'

Mark Hamill is taking back his comments on his character’s depiction in the new Star Wars movie.

During several interviews, the 66-year-old actor shared that he didn’t like the direction director Rian Johnson took his character Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi.

“This is the next generation of Star Wars,” Mark recently said. “So I almost had to think of another character … but I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well, … I still haven’t accepted it completely.”

After facing some heat from fans online, Mark took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 26) to take back his comments and praise Rian.

“I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill,” Mark tweeted.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in theaters now.