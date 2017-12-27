U2's Bono Believes Music Has 'Gotten Very Girly'

U2 frontman Bono is speaking out about how he feels music has changed over the years.

The 57-year-old musician was asked about the state of music in a new interview for Rolling Stone, published on Wednesday (December 27).

“I think music has gotten very girly,” Bono said when asked whether he believes a rock revolution is coming.

“And there are some good things about that, but hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment – and that’s not good. When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me. You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine – I don’t care. The moment something becomes preserved, it is f–king over. You might as well put it in formaldehyde. In the end, what is rock & roll? Rage is at the heart of it. Some great rock & roll tends to have that, which is why the Who were such a great band. Or Pearl Jam. Eddie [Vedder] has that rage.”

