Laura Dern Seen Kissing NBA Star Baron Davis in New Photos!

Here's What Prince Harry Said When Asked if Barack Obama Would Be Invited to His Wedding

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Pregnancy Workout

Ariel Winter's Best Photos of 2017!

Wed, 27 December 2017 at 9:26 pm

U2's Bono Believes Music Has 'Gotten Very Girly'

U2 frontman Bono is speaking out about how he feels music has changed over the years.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bono

The 57-year-old musician was asked about the state of music in a new interview for Rolling Stone, published on Wednesday (December 27).

“I think music has gotten very girly,” Bono said when asked whether he believes a rock revolution is coming.

“And there are some good things about that, but hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment – and that’s not good. When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me. You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine – I don’t care. The moment something becomes preserved, it is f–king over. You might as well put it in formaldehyde. In the end, what is rock & roll? Rage is at the heart of it. Some great rock & roll tends to have that, which is why the Who were such a great band. Or Pearl Jam. Eddie [Vedder] has that rage.”

For more from Bono, head to RollingStone.com.
