Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Taco Night at Jennifer Lopez's House!

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Asking Why She Didn't Fly Private to Japan Amid Airplane Debacle

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Pregnant Celebrities Due to Give Birth in 2018!

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Blac Chyna Is Firing Back at the Kardashians

Thu, 28 December 2017 at 2:53 am

Ben Affleck is Joined by Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at a Meeting

Ben Affleck is Joined by Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at a Meeting

Ben Affleck tries to keep a low profile as he arrives at a studio on Wednesday afternoon (December 27) in Burbank, Calif.

The 45-year-old Justice League actor was joined at his meeting by producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus who looked super chic in a cream-colored sweater and rose-gold sunglasses.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

After the meeting, the couple was spotted grabbing lunch before running errands around town.

The night before, Ben and Lindsay were spotted heading home after enjoying a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck is joined by girlfriend linsay shookus at a meeting 01
ben affleck is joined by girlfriend linsay shookus at a meeting 02
ben affleck is joined by girlfriend linsay shookus at a meeting 03
ben affleck is joined by girlfriend linsay shookus at a meeting 04
ben affleck is joined by girlfriend linsay shookus at a meeting 05

Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Minka Kelly is spending her Christmas vacation in Hawaii - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin is sharing tons of photos from her romantic Paris vacation with boyfriend Chandler Powell - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper is slamming Will Smith's new Netflix movie - TooFab
  • Find out which movie was named the worst of 2017 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • JoJo Siwa is showing off all of her super cool Christmas gifts - Just Jared Jr