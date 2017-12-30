Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Neil Patrick Harris & Husband David Burtka Spend the Holidays in Argentina

Neil Patrick Harris & Husband David Burtka Spend the Holidays in Argentina

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka are enjoying their winter break in Argentina!

The How I Met Your Mother co-stars were spotted taking a stroll on a sunny Thursday (December 28) in Buenos Aires.

They were joined by their 7-year-old twins Harper and Gideon (not pictured).

The family met up with some friends at a local park.

Neil was also seen stepping out in the city on Christmas Eve last weekend.

Check out a video of the group on Christmas morning below!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris

