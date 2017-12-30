Neil Patrick Harris & Husband David Burtka Spend the Holidays in Argentina

Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka are enjoying their winter break in Argentina!

The How I Met Your Mother co-stars were spotted taking a stroll on a sunny Thursday (December 28) in Buenos Aires.

They were joined by their 7-year-old twins Harper and Gideon (not pictured).

The family met up with some friends at a local park.

Neil was also seen stepping out in the city on Christmas Eve last weekend.

Check out a video of the group on Christmas morning below!