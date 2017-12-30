Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth Once Worked Together in a Closet

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, &amp; Beyond is So Exciting!

Disney's Film Slate for 2018, 2019, & Beyond is So Exciting!

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Activist Erica Garner Dies at 27, Celebs Pay Tribute on Twitter

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Tamar Braxton Just Had Her Husband Arrested, Find Out Why!

Sat, 30 December 2017 at 5:36 pm

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Learns to Ice Skate from Michelle Kwan!

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Learns to Ice Skate from Michelle Kwan!

Sarah Michelle Gellar took her daughter Charlotte ice skating on Friday (December 29), but they got the VIP experience thanks to two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan!

The 40-year-old actress and her friend Elsa Collins took their daughters to a private lesson with Michelle at East West Ice Palace in Artesia, Calif.

“EPIC DAY!!! When your daughters want to learn to ice skate ⛸ (I mean really learn) who is better (or more qualified ) then the most decorated American skater in history – @michellewkwan. Thank you Michelle for a day, none of us will forget (no seriously my sore body won’t let me) She even taught the adults a few tricks!!!” Sarah captioned the below slideshow on Instagram.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Just Jared on Facebook
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 01
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 02
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 03
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 04
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 05
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 06
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 07
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 08
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 09
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 10
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 11
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 12
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 13
sarah michelle gellars daughter learns to ice skate from michelle kwan 14

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Charlotte Prinze, Michelle Kwan, Sarah Michelle Gellar

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stan Lee is missing $300K because of a forged check - TMZ
  • Zac Efron almost died while biking with Hugh Jackman - Just Jared Jr
  • Check out a sneak peek of the Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Rachel Lindsay is spilling on life after the Bachelorette - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Becky G just revealed she has a half sister - Just Jared Jr