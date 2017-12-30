Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Learns to Ice Skate from Michelle Kwan!

Sarah Michelle Gellar took her daughter Charlotte ice skating on Friday (December 29), but they got the VIP experience thanks to two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan!

The 40-year-old actress and her friend Elsa Collins took their daughters to a private lesson with Michelle at East West Ice Palace in Artesia, Calif.

“EPIC DAY!!! When your daughters want to learn to ice skate ⛸ (I mean really learn) who is better (or more qualified ) then the most decorated American skater in history – @michellewkwan. Thank you Michelle for a day, none of us will forget (no seriously my sore body won’t let me) She even taught the adults a few tricks!!!” Sarah captioned the below slideshow on Instagram.