Rebecca Hall & Morgan Spector Are Expecting Their First Child!

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector have some exciting news – they’re having a baby!

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on New Year’s Day (January 1) to announce the news by sharing an adorable post of herself cuddling her bump.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebecca Hall

“Whole lot of ‘new’ coming with this New Year…wishing you and yours a 2018 full of joy, magic, hope, wonder and all those other joyful hopeful new-start words. HAPPY NEW YEAR,” Rebecca captioned the below post.

Morgan also took to Instagram to share a hilarious version of himself cuddling his ‘bump!’

See Rebecca’s bump inside…