Marvel Is Moving Forward With the 'Black Widow' Movie!

Marvel is keeping the ball rolling with Black Widow!

The standalone film, which is set to star Scarlett Johansson, is moving ahead with script writer Jac Schaeffer.

While the film is still in “very early development,” naming the script writer is the latest evidence that the movie is still in progress, as Variety reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

Marvel President Kevin Feige reportedly met with several candidates before tapping Jac, and Scarlett met with Marvel executives to discuss what they wanted from a writer.

Jac first broke out with her script for The Shower, which attracted Anne Hathaway to attach herself to the project and elist Jac to write the upcoming Nasty Women.

Scarlett has played the character of Black Widow in six films thus far.