Wed, 10 January 2018 at 6:40 pm

Marvel Is Moving Forward With the 'Black Widow' Movie!

Marvel Is Moving Forward With the 'Black Widow' Movie!

Marvel is keeping the ball rolling with Black Widow!

The standalone film, which is set to star Scarlett Johansson, is moving ahead with script writer Jac Schaeffer.

While the film is still in “very early development,” naming the script writer is the latest evidence that the movie is still in progress, as Variety reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

Marvel President Kevin Feige reportedly met with several candidates before tapping Jac, and Scarlett met with Marvel executives to discuss what they wanted from a writer.

Jac first broke out with her script for The Shower, which attracted Anne Hathaway to attach herself to the project and elist Jac to write the upcoming Nasty Women.

Scarlett has played the character of Black Widow in six films thus far.
Photos: Getty Images
  • Utope

    Amazing news. I guess after the success of Wonder Woman, the studios finally realize that a female superhero can slay at the box office!

  • dee

    oh jeez! well thanks! its about dayum fucking time! we had paul blart mall cop 2, before a black widow movie!

  • Just Saying

    This Is Gonna Be the Only Thing I Tweet About For The Next Week. Ive Wanted This For Years F*ck.

  • Casey C

    gee how long did that take?!?!?

  • Johnny Sack-Sacrimony

    more trash in the cinema

  • greppinwolf

    Please don’t be an origin story. The flashbacks were enough — it’s a dull enough tale (that other sci-fi has covered before; heck SJ has played that “chosen one, best killer” role before in Ghost and Lucy)

  • Nurse Shadie

    So excited and hope it isn’t an origin story but something current with the other films. Happy for this.

  • ali

    okay sure but can they recast black widow cause lord knows scarjo can’t act for shit