Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid are wishing Zayn Malik a happy 25th birthday!

The 41-year-old Deadpool star sent the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer a video that Zayn shared on Instagram on Friday (January 12).

“Zayn, it’s Wade. Don’t hang up,” Ryan says while in costume, going on to recount a hilarious story about jumping out of a cake in his bedroom.

Gigi, meanwhile, posted a funny clip on her own Instagram in which her boyfriend shows off some dance moves while shirtless.

She also put together a super sweet slideshow of more photos and videos of the couple with a heartfelt caption.

