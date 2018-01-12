Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Jennifer Hudson's Police Report Details Domestic Violence Claims

Fri, 12 January 2018 at 6:46 pm

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid are wishing Zayn Malik a happy 25th birthday!

The 41-year-old Deadpool star sent the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer a video that Zayn shared on Instagram on Friday (January 12).

Zayn, it’s Wade. Don’t hang up,” Ryan says while in costume, going on to recount a hilarious story about jumping out of a cake in his bedroom.

Gigi, meanwhile, posted a funny clip on her own Instagram in which her boyfriend shows off some dance moves while shirtless.

She also put together a super sweet slideshow of more photos and videos of the couple with a heartfelt caption.

Check it all out below!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Click inside to see the other posts…

birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

