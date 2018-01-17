Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 12:59 am

Ruth Wilson Will Portray Her Grandmother in Masterpiece's Upcoming 'Mrs. Wilson'

Ruth Wilson has a new real that’s very close to home!

The 36-year-old actress will be portraying her own grandmother Alison Wilson in Masterpiece’s upcoming three-part drama Mrs. Wilson, the network’s chief announced at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour.

“Set in 1940s and 1960s London and 1930s India, the series follows Alison Wilson, who is happily married to her husband, who is a mystery writer. When he dies a woman shows up at her door, claiming that she too is Mrs. Wilson and was married to her husband,” Deadline reports.

After learning about her husband’s multiple wives, Ruth‘s grandmother also discovers her late-husband was also a spy.

Ruth will also serve as executive producer on the project.
