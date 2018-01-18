Katy Perry Got Stung by a Jellyfish - Watch!

Katy Perry thought she was looking pretty cool riding high over the ocean – until she landed right on top of a jellyfish!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

The 33-year-old “Hey Hey Hey” pop superstar uploaded a video on herself flyboarding for a “#tbt” on Instagram on Thursday (January 18).

“#tbt to when I thought I was winning 2018 and then fell into a jellyfish. kewl,” she captioned the post. The next photo is the aftermath of her injury. Ouch!

Watch the footage of Katy below!